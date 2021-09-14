Missed the voter registration deadline? How to still vote on Election Day

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — If you missed the voter registration deadline, it’s actually not too late to get in your vote for the Sept. 14 California gubernatorial recall election.

California offers same-day voter registration. So if you’re eligible, and make it to a polling place before 8 p.m., you can still cast your ballot.

First, find out where to go. You can go to your local county elections office, polling place, or vote center between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

Click or tap here to input your address and discover where you can register and vote all in one go.

The poll worker will give you a voter registration form to fill out, and you will also get a ballot. Your vote is counted once election officials verify your registration information.

This also works for people who have been previously registered to vote in California and need to re-register or update information like a change of address.

To be eligible to vote in California, you must meet the following requirements: be a U.S. citizen and a resident of California, be 18 years old or older on Election Day, not currently serve a state or federal prison term for the conviction of a felony (for more information on the rights of people who have been incarcerated, please see the Secretary of State’s Voting Rights: Persons with a Criminal History), and not currently found mentally incompetent to vote by a court (for more information, please see Voting Rights: Persons Subject to Conservatorship).

Voter Hotline

Use the voter hotline provided by the Secretary of State’s office to ask election-related questions, file complaints, or to confidentially report potential election fraud or voter intimidation:

800-345-VOTE (8683) – English

800-232-VOTA (8682) – español / Spanish

800-339-2857 – 中文 / Chinese

888-345-2692 – हिन्दी / Hindi

800-339-2865 – 日本語 / Japanese

888-345-4917 – ខ្មែរ / Khmer

866-575-1558 – 한국어 / Korean

800-339-2957 – Tagalog

855-345-3933 – ภาษาไทย / Thai

800-339-8163 – Việt ngữ / Vietnamese

800-833-8683 – TTY/TDD