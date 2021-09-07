Newsom campaigns in San Francisco for last week before recall election

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Gov. Gavin Newsom is in San Francisco on Tuesday morning in his last days of campaigning against his recall.

Mail-in ballots are starting to stack up as California is one week away from the gubernatorial recall election on Sept. 14.

It’s a special election called after a petition supporting the removal of Newsom from office reached its required signatures earlier this year.

On the ballot, it asks a “yes” or “no” question – whether the voter supports removing Newsom or not. If voting yes, the second question then asks who he should be replaced with.

Newsom is hitting the trail hard to get Democrats to respond with “no.”

Recent survey results by the Public Policy Institute of California show 58% of voters would vote no on the recall. The poll’s findings also showed 53% of people approve of how Newsom is handling his job.

When asked about replacement candidates on the recall ballot, 25% of likely voters say either they favor no one or wouldn’t vote while 24% are still unsure.

On the survey, Larry Elder is in the lead of other recall candidates at 26%.

Over the weekend, Newsom also hosted rallies with U.S. Senators Elizabeth Warren and Amy Klobuchar.

And on Labor Day, both the governor and Elder were in Los Angeles trying to explain to voters why they shouldn’t vote for one another.

Now, Newsom is putting in all the final stops. including calling in Vice President Kamala Harris for support in the final days of the campaign. The two will be in the Bay Area on Wednesday together.

For voters who still plan on mailing in their ballot, it must be post marked by election day, Sept. 14.