Newsom hopes UN Climate Change Conference leads to an end of reliance on oil

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Gov. Gavin Newsom will join global leaders next week for the United Nations Climate Change Conference, also known as COP26.

While in Glasgow, Scotland, the governor is set to urge international leaders to end the worldwide reliance on oil.

At an event in the Bay Area Wednesday, Newsom said he plans to promote his efforts to prohibit new oil drilling near communities in California and ban the sale of new gas-fueled cars by 2035.

“I don’t think there’s anything more important than disabusing ourselves that oil has to be part of our future. This doesn’t have to be repeated year in and year out,” Newsom said. “We should be immune from concerns around what OPEC is doing, what Saudi Arabia is doing, the manipulation of the markets.”

“We have the technology to do that, we have the know-how to do that,” the governor continued. “California’s number one export is electric vehicles. Roughly half are purchased in this state and owned in this state. We are going to accelerate that transition and I’ll be talking a lot more about that in our UN meeting next week.”

In Scotland, Newsom will also be joined by climate-related leaders in his administration and more than a dozen state lawmakers, including Sen. Josh Becker, D-Menlo Park.

“I want to be there to show California’s commitment and to tell people how we’re doing it, but also to learn what’s working elsewhere too so we can bring back some of the best ideas around the world,” Becker said.

Becker said the California delegation will need to take a hard look at the economy and added its entirety will require transformation over the next 10 to 15 years in order to reach healthy climate goals.

Becker said lawmakers and state leaders will come back with ideas and proposals to present in the upcoming legislative session.

“My hope for Glasgow is that we see real progress in increasing commitment from countries, but also a sense of shared momentum that will embolden leaders as they return home and start in on executing that commitment,” he explained.

Newsom will be at the conference Nov. 1 through 3. The rest of the delegation is slated to be there from Oct. 31 through Nov. 12.