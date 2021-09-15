Orrin Heatlie, recall lead proponent, discusses election results

Orrin Heatlie’s first attempt didn’t qualify, but his second attempt at a petition for the recall of Gov. Gavin Newsom was approved to gather signatures in early 2020.

Recall organizers reached the roughly 1.5 million signatures needed by March 17, 2021.

Now that Californians have made their choice and Gov. Newsom will stay in office, Heatlie joined Sonseeahray on FOX40 News at 11 a.m. to discuss the latest developments.

“I’m ecstatic. You know, this has been a monumental effort,” Heatlie said. “This is the largest ever attempted petition drive in United States history, and we were able to do it with the bulk of volunteer help, alone and against all odds.”

Heatlie said despite the result of the recall election, the government officials in Sacramento now know the people are paying attention, and the momentum will continue to grow to help find solutions to California’s problems.