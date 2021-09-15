Political analyst discusses what’s next after recall election

The recall election has been a long process and has cost hundreds of millions of dollars.

Now that Gov. Gavin Newsom has defeated the recall effort, what are the key takeaways?

Political analyst Steven Maviglio joined Mae to discuss what’s next.

Maviglio went over possible reforms to the recall process like raising the number of signatures required and changing the time period of how soon a recall can happen after someone is elected.

“I have to say, voters don’t want a lot of change. They like the ability to hold politicians accountable,” Maviglio said. “All these changes have to go on the ballot and be approved by voters.”