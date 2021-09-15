Political analysts discuss recall election outcome, role women’s rights played

After more than a year of petitioning, protesting, campaigning and criticizing, the leadership of California has not changed hands.

FOX40’s Sonseeahray Tonsall spoke with Democratic analyst Hilary McLean and Republican analyst Karen Roseberry about the role women’s rights played in the outcome of the recall election.

“I think there was a lot of the fear narrative that was pushed, and that was even called out in terms of the way certain commercials were suggesting that this was a matter of life and death,” Roseberry said regarding Gov. Gavin Newsom’s comments that the Golden State could end up like Texas if he’s recalled.

“We’re talking about a state where there’s a Democratic supermajority, to change legislation in our state on women’s rights and matters of that, I think, was meant to be another step of misdirection,” she continued.

“The fact that this issue did become such an important one in the recall election positions the governor, I think, extremely well,” McLean responded. “It puts tons of wind in the sails of Gavin Newsom’s reelection campaign and leaves the Republicans further weakened here in California.”