SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Political consultants Ed Emerson and Tim Rosales discuss California’s rejection of the recall effort and Gov. Gavin Newsom’s reaction.

“Anytime you win an election you are validated. You feel validated in many ways,” Emerson said.

They also talked about how Newsom’s governing style might change.

“I think we can certainly see a more compassionate, a less rigid side of Governor Newsom,” Rosales said.