(INSIDE CALIFORNIA POLICTICS) — Democratic political strategist Michael Trujillo and Republican political strategist Matt Klink joined Inside California Politics co-host Nikki Laurenzo to discuss the strategy for Governor Newsom going into his debate with State Senator Brian Dahle, R-Bieber.

The two also discuss decisions by some democrats to not debate, as well as Los Angeles City council member Kevin de León’s decision not to resign his position.