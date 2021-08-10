Preparing for the recall election in Sacramento County

It’s not the end of his term, but the choices made at the polls next month could mark the end of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s leadership of California.

When FOX40 checked in with Sacramento County in June about its preparations for the Sept. 14 gubernatorial recall election, many things remained unknown.

Now, with just one month and four days to go, do voters understand what they’re supposed to do? And, is the county ready?

Janna Haynes, the Sacramento County public information officer, joined Sonseeahray on FOX40 News at 11 a.m. to answer some of those questions.