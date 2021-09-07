President Biden to campaign for Gov. Newsom next week

WASHINGTON (KTXL) — President Joe Biden will visit California next week to campaign for Gov. Gavin Newsom ahead of the Sept. 14 recall election.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki confirmed the visit while speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One.

“I expect we’ll have more to report to all of you, or announce, on a trip he’ll take early next week, later today,” Psaki said.

Vice President Kamala Harris will visit the Bay Area Wednesday to campaign for the governor. Harris was meant to campaign with Newsom in late August, but her visit was postponed following news of the deadly attack at the Kabul airport in Afghanistan.

President Joe Biden supports Newsom, a fellow Democrat and first-term governor, and Psaki already said late last month that Biden would travel to California on Newsom’s behalf.

“Well, I would say, first, I can confirm the president does still plan to go and campaign for Gov. Newsom in California,” Psaki told reporters at her Aug. 25 briefing. “I don’t have a date for you at this point in time, but that is still, certainly, his plan.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.