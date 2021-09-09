President Biden to visit Sacramento next week

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — President Joe Biden will be in California next week, according to the White House.

On Monday, Biden will join Gov. Gavin Newsom in Long Beach for the governor’s final campaign rally before the Sept. 14 recall election.

During his two-day tour, Biden will also visit the National Interagency Fire Center in Boise, Idaho, and travel to Sacramento to survey wildfire damage.

The announcement comes after Newsom was joined by Vice President Kamala Harris at a rally in the Bay Area Wednesday, and former President Barack Obama showed his support in a video posted to Twitter.

“And we will not give up because we know that so much is at stake, so many are counting on us, and there is so much good that we can do,” Harris said at Wednesday’s rally.

The recall has the potential to significantly alter the political landscape in the nation’s most populated state. California voters haven’t elected a Republican to the governor seat since 2006 when former Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger won re-election for his first and only full term.

Thousands of mail-in ballots are already in, but there are also thousands of people either on the fence on how they will vote or if they will vote at all.

