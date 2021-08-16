Recall election ballots being mailed today

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Monday is the deadline for counties to send out ballots for the recall election of Gov. Gavin Newsom, but voters don’t need to wait to receive ballots in the mail.

Voters should be able to show up at their local county registrar’s office and request to vote in person. This is just one more thing officials need to manage as they prepare for an election that came together in a matter of months.

In Sacramento, part of the election office is set up to train new hires brought on for to staff in-person voting. For the recall election, there will be less than half of the in-person voting centers as there were in the general 2020 election.

However, officials don’t expect it to be a problem because, in 2020, only 10% of voters voted in person; 90% chose to vote by mail or dropbox.

County Spokesperson Janna Haynes said their office is aware that election procedures stand to be under more scrutiny than ever following false claims of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election.

Monday morning, the county will be testing the accuracy of their system.

Also, new this election, the county will be livestreaming the entire vote tabulation process for anyone to see. But, like in the three previous elections since Sacramento County began mailing ballots to all voters, it is expected to take weeks to verify and count ballots.

“While it takes longer, the process that makes it take longer makes it more secure and more accurate,” Haynes explained. “And, accuracy is our goal, not speed.”

Meaning, once again, it will be days, and in the case of a close election, possibly weeks before it’s clear if Newsom is to be recalled, and if so, who will replace him.