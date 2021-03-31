Recall organizers unshaken by recent poll showing voters would keep Newsom in office

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (Inside California Politics) — A poll released by the Public Policy Institute of California Tuesday showed voters would keep Governor Gavin Newsom in office if the recall election happened today.

It showed the majority of those polled, 56% of likely voters, said they would keep the governor in office.

“The polls really don’t matter,” said Randy Economy, the senior advisor for Recall Gavin Newsom. “The only poll that matters is what’s going to be taking place on Election Day.”

Organizers of the effort to recall Newsom said they still feel confident.

“It was actually a very good poll for us because it shows his tanking has not rebounded,” said Anne Dunsmore with Rescue California.

PPIC’s poll comes as Newsom’s anti-recall campaign continues to rake in money.

Ahead of its first official fundraising deadline Wednesday night, data from the secretary of state’s office shows the campaign has so far reported raising more than $1.25 million within its first two weeks. That includes a quarter-of-a-million-dollar contribution recently from the Professional Engineers in California political action committee.

In an email to potential donors Wednesday, Newsom wrote, “This is the first big test of our campaign, and everyone will be looking to see if we can match the big checks sent by the Republican National Committee and some of Trump’s biggest donors.”

Meanwhile, the petition signature verification process continues. The last report from the secretary of state shows 1.2 million of the 1.5 million needed signatures have been certified.

The final report is expected within the next month.

“I think we swamped them,” Dunsmore said. “My guess is we qualify for a special election with about 1.7 million signatures is my estimate.”

If the secretary of state formally announces the recall qualifies for the ballot, then comes another hurdle for both campaigns. There is a 30-day period during which those who signed the petition can request to remove their signatures.

But proponents say they’re confident the governor won’t be able to remove enough to defeat the effort.