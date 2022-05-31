SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Assembly Member Anthony Rendon will remain speaker of the California Assembly for the rest of the legislative session, according to a joint statement from him and Assembly Member Robert Rivas.

The understanding they reached on Tuesday was that Rivas would succeed Rendon as speaker next session.

“I applaud Robert Rivas for securing the support of a majority of the current Democratic Caucus to succeed me as Speaker of the Assembly,” said Speaker Anthony Rendon. “Assemblymember Rivas has brought together a broad and diverse coalition that reflects the high esteem in which he is held by our colleagues.”

Some members said the timing of this was never supposed to be immediate but for Rendon to acknowledge Rivas has the votes.

“Anthony Rendon is serving us well as Speaker and we have a lot of important business in front of us,” said Assemblymember Robert Rivas. “I agree with the majority of our current caucus that Speaker Rendon should remain as Speaker for at least the rest of this legislative session. I look forward to working with him for the betterment of California and the unity of the Assembly Democratic Caucus.”