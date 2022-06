(INSIDE CALIFORNIA POLITICS) — Congressmember Adam Schiff, D-Burbank joined Inside California Politics co-host Nikki Laurenzo to discuss the ongoing public hearings surrounding the events on January 6th.

Schiff explains what he hopes the public gains from the hearings, the “Watergate Moments” he believes have already happened, as well as whether or not there may be enough evidence to indict former President Donald Trump.