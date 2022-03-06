(INSIDE CALIFORNIA POLITICS) — California Congressman Adam Schiff, D-Burbank, said the committee investigating the January 6th insurrection on Capitol Hill in Washington D.C. believes former President Donald Trump and his campaign may have violated “a number” of federal laws in the alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

Schiff, a member of the Jan. 6 committee, told Inside California Politics’ Nikki Laurenzo he believes there is evidence the Department of Justice should be investigating those surrounding Trump.

Schiff also discussed the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

“Tragically, I think this is going to be prolonged… which is why the world has to unite against this because other nations are watching,” Schiff said. “If Putin gets away with it, other autocrats will be likewise emboldened.”