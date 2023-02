(Inside California Politics) Congresswoman Barbara Lee, D-Oakland, joined Inside California Politics co-host Nikki Laurenzo to discuss her decision to run for U.S. Senate.

Rep. Lee is the third notable member of Congress to announce a run, after Rep. Katie Porter, D-Irvine, and Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Burbank.

All three are vying to replace Sen. Dianne Feinstein, who announced last week she would not seek reelection.