Rep. Barbara Lee talks about Kamala Harris, Democratic Party

Inside California Politics

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Congresswoman Barbara Lee, D-Oakland, talks to Nikki Laurenzo about Kamala Harris and what she might be like as vice president.

Lee also talks about the messaging of the Democratic Party and whether it affected their chances of winning seats.

Share this story

More Your Local Election Headquarters

Don't miss

More Featured

Latest News

More News