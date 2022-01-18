Rep. Jerry McNerney announces he will not run for reelection in 2022

Editor’s Note: A misspelling of Rep. Jerry McNerney’s last name has been corrected throughout this story.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Rep. Jerry McNerney announced Tuesday he will not seek reelection for California’s newly-created 9th Congressional District in 2022.

NEW: sources tell me @RepMcNerney will retire at the end of this year and not run for re-election in the Central Valley. The 70 year old democrat has served in Congress since 2007. — Nikki Laurenzo (@NikkiLaurenzo) January 18, 2022

Sources told FOX40 Rep. McNerney would be retiring at the end of the year.

McNerney, a Democrat who represents parts of Sacramento, Contra Costa and San Joaquin counties, has served the 9th District since 2013, following a six-year stint as a congressional representative for the state’s 11th Congressional District.

In a statement, McNerney said he was proud of his staff’s many accomplishments, including the creation of a veterans health center in San Joaquin County.

Rep. Josh Harder, who previously represented the state’s 10th Congressional District before December’s redistricting, announced he will be running for reelection in the 9th District. Harder currently represents the San Joaquin County cities of Tracy, Manteca, Ripon and Escalon.

“It has been an honor to have Representative Jerry McNerney as a mentor and a friend,” said Rep. Harder in a statement following McNerney’s announcement. “From delivering our veterans a VA clinic in French Camp to expanding broadband and helping close the digital divide, Rep. McNerney made our entire state proud. Jerry, thank you for your incredible service to our community.”

On the heels of Harder’s announcement, Assemblyman Adam Gray, D-Merced, also announced that he will campaign to represent the state’s 13th Congressional District. The district encompasses all of Merced County, along with portions of Stanislaus County, and represents about half the population of the 21st Assembly District, which Gray has represented since 2012.

It was previously believed Harder would run for District 13 prior to the news of McNerney’s retirement.

In the latest census, California lost a congressional seat – going from 53 to 52 – which threw a wrench into an already complicated process.

The chairman of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, Sean Patrick Maloney, released a statement following the announcement that said in part, “I join grateful Californians, Americans, and proud colleagues in saluting Jerry’s record of accomplishment and wishing him and his family much well-earned time together.”

Rep. McNerney’s full statement can be read below.

Today I am announcing that I willnot seek reelection in California’s newly created 9th Congressional District. I am honored that the citizens of California’s 9th Congressional District chose me as their representative in the past five elections, and that those in California’s previous 11th Congressional District gave me the privilege of representing them for three terms. I am very proud of the many accomplishments that my staff and I have achieved in Congress, including the creation of a major veteran’s health center facility in San Joaquin County, providing outstanding help for constituents with federal agencies, and securing major investments in infrastructure and public safety, broadband, education, childcare, and health care access. I have always fought tirelessly for those in need, and I will continue to do so. I am grateful for the love and support of my family, who have been by my side throughout this journey. I could not have done this without them. I will keep working for the people of my district throughout the remainder of my term and look forward to new opportunities to continue to serve. Rep. Jerry McNerney

California’s new Congressional map can be viewed by clicking or tapping here.