(INSIDE CALIFORNIA POLITICS) – Orange County Congresswoman Rep. Young Kim, R-La Habra, joined Inside California Politics co-host Frank Buckley to discuss Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s speech to Congress and Kim’s new push to investigate whether China is helping Russia circumvent sanctions.

Rep. Kim also discussed her letter to Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg requesting the company block Chinese government-backed organizations spreading pro-Russia propaganda on social media.