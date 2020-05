SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — This week on Inside California Politics, Nikki Laurenzo interviews Mike Madrid of the Lincoln Project, a political action committee formed in 2019 by several prominent Republicans.

The PAC’s latest anti-Trump ad, “Mourning in America”, raised the group over $2.2 million and gained over 17 million views on social media since the ad aired during Fox New’s Tucker Carlson Tonight.