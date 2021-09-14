Republican voters in Placer County not discouraged by recall effort defeat

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The mood in Placer County went from hope and enthusiasm to worry and disappointment Tuesday night.

Republicans are frustrated that, even though nearly 2 million people — a mix of Republicans, Democrats and independents — signed a recall petition, they still can’t unseat Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Opponents of Newsom are critical of his handling of the coronavirus crisis. A large number of businesses closed downed, many of them minority-owned.

The outrage grew even louder when the governor was seen having a large dinner at the French Laundry restaurant in Napa at the height of the pandemic while other families were told to stay home.

Many Californians FOX40 spoke with say there seem to be two sets of rules.

“I’m not happy with the mandates he’s put in. Newsom’s way too liberal for my taste, and the fires, I don’t think he’s done enough,” Republican voter Julie Casselman told FOX40.

“He seems to be untouchable. He mandates it but not for him and he closes down our businesses. These people are struggling,” said Republican voter Shirley Cerny. “If he survives, I think we’re going to see California change itself.”

Republican voters in Placer County say they are fed up with what’s happening in California, citing rising crime and homelessness. They say Newsom surviving the recall effort will not discourage them but will instead motivate them, even more, to turn more seats red as they look ahead to next year’s midterm elections.