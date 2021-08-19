Republicans set to take stage for third recall debate

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (INSIDE CALIFORNIA POLITICS) – Thursday night, Californians will hear from Republicans running to replace Gov. Gavin Newsom, marking the third time they take a debate stage.

Former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer, businessman John Cox and Assemblyman Kevin Kiley of Rocklin are slated to appear.

Inside California Politics did invite the polling front-runner, conservative talk show host Larry Elder, and former Olympian Caitlyn Jenner but both declined our invitation.

Newsom was also invited to debate but declined.

“I’m on one question, should I be recalled? I’m not running against them, they’re running against each other,” Newsom said when asked why he declined. “They share a number of things in common, they all supported Donald Trump, and number two, they all want to eliminate mask mandates day one, they want to take us off the COVID cliff like that they took — well, like governors in places like Florida and Texas have taken those states off. This is a profoundly consequential election.”

Although the governor isn’t participating tonight, he is on the campaign trail and said President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will be coming to California to campaign with him in a matter of weeks.

Those who are participating in Thursday’s debate will weigh in on the state’s most pressing issues such as homelessness and COVID-19.