Rocklin Assemblyman Kevin Kiley enters recall race

ROCKLIN, Calif. (KTXL) — Local California Assemblyman Kevin Kiley, R-Rocklin, has officially announced he is entering the race to recall and replace Gov. Gavin Newsom.

The Republican lawmaker who represents District 6 announced on his blog a month ago that he was considering adding his name to September’s ballot.

On his campaign website, Kiley wrote a new blog post entitled “I’m Running for Governor.”

With a strong initial showing, we can unify support. That will help prevent the field from fracturing and splitting the vote. Together, we’ve built a new model of citizen-backed representation. Now we can prove it’s more powerful than Gavin Newsom’s Special Interest corruption. Renewing the meaning of We the People: that’s what the Recall has been about from the beginning. It’s what our campaign will be about until the end. And it’s what the mission of the Governor’s Office will be every day that I serve.

JUST IN: California Assemblyman Kevin Kiley announces he’s running to replace Gov. Newsom in upcoming recall election.



Kiley adds to the list of Republicans set to be on the ballot in September. The lead proponent of the recall has asked him to get in the race. — Ashley Zavala (@ZavalaA) July 6, 2021

Kiley is hosting a kickoff rally at the state Capitol Saturday at 10am. — Ashley Zavala (@ZavalaA) July 6, 2021

Orrin Heatlie, the lead proponent of the recall against Newsom, penned an open letter saying Kiley is the candidate he wants to endorse.

“Your name has emerged time and time again throughout the state as someone who people would like to see on the list of options from which they have to choose,” Heatlie said in Friday’s letter. “It is clear to me, you seem to have already won the hearts and minds of many Californians, and for good reason.”

Kiley has repeatedly pushed back against the governor’s decisions, even going so far as to sue Newsom over his use of executive power during the pandemic. A state Superior Court ruled in favor of Kiley, but an appeals court overturned that ruling in May. Kiley and fellow Republican Assemblyman James Gallagher plan to appeal to the state Supreme Court.

Recently, he called the passage of a bill to change the rules for the recall election “cheating.”

“Every child knows the word for changing the rules in the middle of the game: It’s cheating,” he said.

Kiley will hold a campaign kickoff rally this Saturday at 10 a.m. on the west steps of the Capitol.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.