(INSIDE CALIFORNIA POLITICS) — Los Angeles Times Sacramento Bureau Chief Laurel Rosenhall, and KQED-San Francisco Politics and Government Editor Scott Shafer joined Inside California Politics co-host Frank Buckley to discuss Governor Gavin Newsom’s political future.

In an interview with Politico, Governor Newsom repeated his sentiment that he has no plans to challenge President Biden in 2024 should he decide to run for reelection. Gov. Newsom also indicated he has no plans to run at all in the race.

Rosenhall and Shafer discuss Gov. Newsom’s comments and his recent focus on national opponents and topics.

The two then discuss other possible Democratic presidential candidates should both Newsom and Biden decide not to run for president in 2024.