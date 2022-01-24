Sacramento County Sheriff Scott Jones announces Congressional run

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Sacramento County Sheriff Scott Jones announced Monday that he has filed to run for California’s 3rd Congressional District.

In a tweet, Jones said the announcement comes “after much contemplation, speaking with folks, and at the urging of my family.”

California’s 3rd Congressional District includes Alpine, Inyo, Mono Nevada, Placer, Plumas and Sierra counties, as well as parts of El Dorado, Sacramento and Yuba counties.

Jones announced last year that he would retire from law enforcement following the end of his current term after serving more than 33 years with the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

“It’s time to step aside. Let somebody else’s vision and energy take the department to the next level,” he said.

His term is set to end following the Sacramento County’s sheriff election during the state primary in June.

To visit Jones’ campaign website, click or tap here.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.