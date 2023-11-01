Democrat Adam Schiff is getting some star power from a leading figure in California and national politics in the competitive 2024 race for California’s open U.S. Senate seat.

Schiff’s campaign released two ads on Wednesday featuring former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. The ads were shown first to Inside California Politics before their wider release.

“I’ve given Adam Schiff the toughest jobs,” Pelosi says in a video. “He confronted terrorism, he helped pass healthcare, he led the impeachment of a president and took him on again for insurrection. Adam delivers.”

The ads began appearing on Instagram and Facebook on Wednesday and will continue running through November, when the state Democratic Party holds its fall endorsing convention in Sacramento.

This same week, the mayor of Burbank, where Schiff resides, withdrew his endorsement of the candidate, citing the Congressman’s support of Israel in the ongoing fighting against Hamas.

Schiff is in the race against fellow Democratic Representatives Katie Porter and Barbara Lee, but the coveted Pelosi endorsement has given his campaign a boost.

Pelosi, along with 14 other Democratic members of the House from California, announced their endorsement of Schiff in February. Since then, a total of 22 House Representatives from the state have endorsed Schiff.

This week, Porter also picked up an endorsement from Rep. Robert Garcia, a former mayor of Long Beach.

Also in the race on the Republican side are former Major League Baseball player Steve Garvey, businessman James Bradley and attorney Eric Early.

Gov. Gavin Newsom appointed Democratic strategist Laphonza Butler to the Senate seat after Dianne Feinstein’s death, but Butler announced days later that she would not run for a full term.