Sen. Alex Padilla discusses issues affecting Californians in special town hall broadcast

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (Inside California Politics) — U.S. Senator Alex Padilla joins Inside California Politics for a special 30-minute town hall this weekend to talk about a range of topics affecting Californians.

One issue the senator will discuss is federal COVID-19 relief. The most recent federal relief package sent $1,400 direct payments to most people, but there’s now a push among some Senate Democrats to make those payments recurring.

After a record number of migrant children were picked up at the border in March, Padilla gives his thoughts on the ongoing crisis and the Biden administration’s border policies.

Padilla will also give his take on gun control, student loan debt cancellation, the effort to recall Gov. Gavin Newsom and whether he thinks so-called COVID-19 “vaccine passports” are necessary.

Inside California Politics will also ask Padilla to make a promise to at least one issue he will accomplish before he runs to keep his Senate seat next year.

The special broadcast is hosted by Frank Buckley and Nikki Laurenzo.

Padilla was appointed to the Senate by Governor Gavin Newsom, filling the seat left vacant by Vice President Kamala Harris. He is the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Immigration, Citizenship and Border Security.

His first bill in the Senate would provide a pathway to citizenship for essential workers.

The town hall airs Sunday at 9 a.m. and 11 p.m. on FOX40.