(Inside California Politics) — Senator Alex Padilla, D-California, joined inside California Politics co-host Frank Buckley to discuss a number of topics, including a proposal by Senator Lindsey Graham, r-South Carolina, for a federal ban on abortion at 15 weeks of pregnancy in most cases. Padilla calls on Republicans to support a democrat led plan to codify abortion rights at the federal level. He also discusses the fight happening in California to enshrine abortion rights in the constitution as part of Proposition 1.

Senator Padilla also discusses the lack of progress on comprehensive immigration reform, as well as his Latino heritage and the history he made becoming the first Latino to represent California in the Senate.