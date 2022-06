(KTXL) — California Senator Nancy Skinner, D-Berkeley, the chair of the Joint Legislative Budget Committee joined Inside California Politics co-host Nikki Laurenzo to discuss the approval of a preliminary framework of California’s budget.

Skinner explains the steps that still need to be taken, including negotiations with Governor Newsom on several items, including gas rebates. Skinner expressed confidence a deal would be made between Governor Newsom and members of the legislature.