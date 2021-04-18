Sen. Newman on bill to change recall rules

(Inside California Politics) — Elected officials in California facing potential recalls would be allowed to see the names of people who sign petitions against them under proposed legislation making its way through the State Capitol.

The bill’s author, State Sen. Josh Newman, D-Fullerton, joined Inside California Politics to discuss the purpose of the legislation.

Newman was recalled in 2018 and won his seat back in 2020, but says he still supports the state’s recall process.

“Californians, they have the ability to directly change their government and remove public officials,” he told Inside California Politics. “My bill is not meant in any way to weaken the ability to recall public officials. In fact, it’s meant to strengthen it by clarifying some provisions within it to make sure it’s transparent and fair.”

The bill won’t affect the current recall process against Gov. Gavin Newsom.