(KTXL) — California Senator Scott Wiener, D-San Francisco, joined Inside California Politics co-host Frank Buckley to discuss the growing monkeypox outbreak.

Senator Wiener, who was named the chair of a new California State Senate select committee studying the impacts and mitigation efforts of the monkeypox outbreak, talks about the missteps he believes were made by federal officials in the months leading up the declaration of a public health emergency in the United States.

Sen. Wiener also discusses the disproportionate impact this disease is having within the gay and bisexual male community, and the importance of not stigmatizing them.

Finally, Wiener provides solutions he believes could help slow the spread of monkeypox in both California and the United States.