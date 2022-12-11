(Inside California Politics) — California Senator Brian Jones, R-Santee, joined Inside California Politics co-host Nikki Laurenzo to discuss his selection as the next Senate minority leader.

Sen. Jones will succeed current Senate minority leader Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, in January.

Sen. Jones also discusses his proposal to limit homeless encampments near sensitive community areas, as well as Governor Newsom’s special session to hold oil companies accountable for alleged price gouging at the pump.