(INSIDE CALIFORNIA POLITICS) – California State Senator Steven Bradford, D-Gardena, joined Inside California Politics co-host Frank Buckley to discuss his role on the California reparations task force and a recent key vote to base reparation payments on lineage to enslaved people.

Senator Bradford also discusses the task he will be part of in bringing forward a plan that can be approved by the legislature and signed into law, as well as the importance of having these discussions here in California.