SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — There are new developments Thursday in the power struggle at the California Capitol between two Democrat lawmakers.

Assembly Member Robert Rivas, D-Salinas, continues his push to be speaker of the assembly over Anthony Rendon. Assembly Speaker Rendon, D-Lakewood, and his potential successor, Rivas, met Thursday to continue the conversation on a transition of power.

Last month, Rivas announced he had enough votes from his fellow Democratic assembly members to oust Rendon from the position.

Speaker of the assembly is one of the most powerful offices in state government, and while voters elect members to the assembly, assembly members elect their leader.

Democrats in the assembly last week caucused for nearly six hours on the issue.

Multiple sources have said the Democratic debacle follows a series of leadership decisions Rendon made that some did not agree with, prompting the push for Rivas.

Rendon and Rivas last week agreed Rendon would continue as speaker for at least the rest of this legislative session, which ends Aug. 31.

Thursday’s meeting between the two assembly members was also part of an agreement for them to meet weekly on the transition. Rivas’s office said late Thursday the meeting was positive and they plan to meet again.

Meanwhile, a Twitter account has surfaced — @speakerrivas — with its name “coming soon.”

Rivas’s office said the assembly member only has two accounts: @AsmRobertRivas and @RobertRivas_CA.