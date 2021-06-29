Steve Chavez Lodge joins California’s recall election

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Looks like another candidate is entering the race to replace California Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Steve Chavez Lodge on Tuesday announced he is running for governor in the upcoming recall election of Newsom.

In a lengthy Instagram post, Lodge said he could “no longer standby and watch my beautiful state being destroyed by bad decisions made by Sacramento career politicians.”

“It’s time for the people of California to regain control of their government…over the past decade we have seen the consequences of horrible state policies and even worse legislation,” Lodge’s post continued.

Lodge went on to address California’s homeless crisis, saying he “has the solution” and will share it “in the coming days.”

“Enough is enough California. Help me ‘Make California, California Again.'”

Lodge is a small business owner and retired homicide detective. He is also a military veteran, having served as an Army Paratrooper in the late 1970s.

He is engaged to reality TV star Vicki Gunvalson, who starred in the Bravo TV series “Real Housewives of Orange County” for more than a decade.

Lodge appeared on the series during her last four seasons.

Lodge joins a growing list of candidates looking to replace Newsom in the special election, including fellow reality TV star Caitlyn Jenner, former mayor of San Diego Kevin Faulconer, ex-porn star Mary Carey, and Republican businessman John Cox.