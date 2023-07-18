(KTXL) — Stockton Mayor Kevin Lincoln announced his candidacy for the U.S. Congress California District 9 seat Tuesday.

“Under my leadership, Stockton has worked together on a bipartisan basis to address our city’s problems,” Lincoln, a Republican, said in a press release announcing his campaign. “Together, we have balanced our budgets, attracted new business, lowered violent crime and homelessness, and made investments in youth. These accomplishments don’t belong to any one person – they belong to the shared efforts of all Stocktonians.”

Lincoln said Washington’s culture of partisanship, neglect and blame was hindering progress before blaming U.S. Rep. Josh Harder, who currently holds the seat, for helping make life harder for California residents.

“Valley voters are centrist and pragmatic, yet Josh Harder votes 95% of the time for Joe Biden’s economic policies,” Lincoln said. “Josh Harder’s votes for inflationary spending make housing, gas, and groceries more expensive, while his support for Joe Biden’s failed economic policies leaves Valley residents behind.“

After FOX40’s Nikki Lorenzo broke the news of Lincoln’s candidacy last week, a spokesperson for Harder released a statement on the mayor’s bid.

“Kevin Lincoln has failed the city of Stockton, plain and simple,” the statement read. “He diverted money away from police, and now the Stockton PD is short over 100 cops… Kevin McCarthy’s grip on power is clearly hanging by a thread, and this proves he’s getting more desperate by the day.”

Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy (R-Bakersfield) is planning to host a fundraiser for Lincoln later this week.

Harder was first elected to Congress in 2018 and won his most recent election with 54.8% of the vote.