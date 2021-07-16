‘The ability to articulate the issues’: Elder makes case for governor run

(KTXL) — Talk radio personality and candidate for governor Larry Elder joined Inside California Politics this week for a wide-ranging interview this week, including why he believes he has a shot in winning September’s recall election.

“Two-point-two million people signed the petition to recall this guy, and a whole bunch of them were Democrats, a whole bunch of them were Independents who voted for him who have now changed their mind,” Elder said. “I think I, Larry Elder, have the ability to articulate the issues in a clear and convincing way unlike any of the others have because I’ve been doing it for 30 years.”

Elder says “left-wing” policies by politicians in Sacramento have led to a rise in crime, a higher cost of living and a worsening homeless crisis.

