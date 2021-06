(INSIDE CALIFORNIA POLITICS) – This week on Inside California Politics, the team from Inside The Bullpen weighs in on whether or not Governor Gavin Newsom can beat the recall election.

Speaking with FOX40’s Nikki Laurenzo, CalMatters’ Laurel Rosenhall and SFGate’s Eric Ting give their takes on Newsom’s chances of beating the recall election, with Rosenhall saying, “the stars are really aligning for him right now.”