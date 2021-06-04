This week on Inside California Politics: State Sen. Cortese calls for ‘red flag’ gun law awareness

(INSIDE CALIFORNIA POLITICS) – This week on Inside California Politics, State Senator Dave Cortese, D-San Jose, said he had a “rude awakening” regarding California’s gun laws, and called for heightened awareness of the state’s “red flag” laws in the wake of San Jose’s mass shooting.

Speaking with FOX40’s Nikki Laurenzo, Cortese said that more needs to be done about raising awareness around the state’s “red flag” gun laws.

The gun law allows family members, employers and, by extension, employees to “red flag” people who may have symptoms of mental illness or violent intent and allows their guns to be confiscated.

He also added that the taboo around mental health needs to be removed so people feel comfortable coming forward.