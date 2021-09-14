Voters take to the polls in Sacramento, San Joaquin counties

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Voters across the county are casting their ballots in California’s gubernatorial recall election.

About a third of voters across the state have turned ballots into drop boxes, mailed in or voted early.

At one voting center, a FedEx employee arrived from out-of-county to deliver several ballots belonging to Sacramento county.

“We know that it’s for Sacramento County because the envelopes are pink,” said Janna Haynes, with Sacramento County Voter Registration and Elections. “We appreciate him being vigilant enough to bring it down to our office. We definitely want to get that vote where it goes so we put it in the drop box.”

In San Joaquin County, voter turnout was strong in the morning, but slowed to a trickle by the afternoon.

Interim Registrar of Voters Austin Erdman said he believes the low turnout is because many Californians view the vote as an “extra” election or are unaware of its importance.

“It’s a very important election because it’s going to determine the outcome and the future fo how elections are run, and recalls are done,” Erdman said.

Erdman said San Joaquin County, with 380,000 registered voters, could have an impact on the election if turnout was strong.

“However, unless people turn out, it won’t,” Erdman said. “So, it’s very important for you to vote.”

There are about 101 polling places in San Joaquin County. As of yesterday, 120,000 mail-in ballots were counted, with 15,000 more counted today — meaning there’s likely many more ballots to count.