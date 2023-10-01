On Sunday, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced he would appoint Democratic Strategist Laphonza Butler to the U.S. Senate left vacant after Dianne Feinstein’s passing.

In a statement, Newsom said, “As we mourn the enormous loss of Senator Feinstein, the very freedoms she fought for — reproductive freedom, equal protection, and safety from gun violence — have never been under greater assault. Laphonza will carry the baton left by Senator Feinstein, continue to break glass ceilings, and fight for all Californians in Washington D.C.”

Butler is the president of Emily’s List, a nationwide organization that works to elect Democratic women who support abortion rights, and she has a long history as a strategist and as a labor leader in California.

Her appointment to the U.S. Senate fulfills a pledge by Newsom to appoint a Black woman after Kamala Harris’s departure upon winning the vice presidency left Congress’s upper chamber with no Black women.

Butler will become the second Black woman to represent California in the chamber, after Harris, but she will also make history as the first openly LGBTQ person to represent California in the Senate and the first Black lesbian to openly serve in Congress, according to the governor’s office.

Butler has never held political office, but she has served as director of public policy and campaigns at Airbnb, as advisor to Hillary Clinton, and spent almost a decade with the Service Employees International Union in California.

Former Governor Jerry Brown appointed Butler to the University of California Board of Regents in 2018, and she served until 2021.

Butler received her Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and Government from Jackson State University, which is a historically Black college or university (HBCU).

LANSING, MI – NOVEMBER 05: EMILYs List President Laphonza Butler speaks at a rally for Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer and other Democrats at Washington Park on November 5, 2022 in Lansing, Michigan. (Photo by Sarah Rice/Getty Images)

Butler is married and has a daughter, according to Newsom’s office. She is expected to assume her seat in the U.S. Senate as early as Tuesday when the chamber is back in session.

The amount of time she spends in the Senate could depend on when Newsom calls for a special election, which is required by law.

Special elections are usually combined with regular elections, and it is likely that Newsom will call for this to happen at the presidential election next year.

Under that scenario, voters would choose someone to fill the remainder of the current Senate term, with the winner sworn in soon after election day and serving only several months until early January 2025.

Voters would also choose someone to serve the full six-year term that begins in January 2025.

It is the same scenario voters faced in the 2022 election, when California’s other U.S. Senator, Alex Padilla, won both the partial and full terms.

The deadline for candidates to join the race for the full term is December 8 of this year.