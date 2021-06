Excitement is building as we get closer to the 2021 Olympic Games in Tokyo, and who better to talk about the big event than an Olympian?

Three-time Olympic gold medalist Gabby Douglas joined Martina from Dallas to discuss the hopes of the United States gymnastics team and how she’s preparing for the games.

The Tokyo Games are set to open on July 23 with a fan limit of 50% of capacity and up to a maximum of 10,000 people.