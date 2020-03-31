‘What do I do now?’: Local Olympic athlete looks ahead to 2021 after games postponed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CAMERON PARK, Calif. (KTXL) -- Jumping in with both feet, Danylle Kurywchak is ready for her shot at Olympic gold in Tokyo.

“It’s this long process and you’re waiting for that chance to have that Olympic stage. To have that year come up so close and so quick and then to be wiped away real fast, it is a shock,” Kurywchak said.

She will now have to wait another year because of the new coronavirus.

Organizers announced Monday, the Tokyo Olympics will begin in July of 2021 instead of 2020.

“I did have like a day of grief, of just like, wow, what do I do now?” Kurywchak said.

The nationally-ranked triple jumper grew up in Cameron Park, competing at the high school and college level before moving to the Olympic Training Center in Chula Vista.

She’s been preparing for the Olympic trials six days a week, four hours a day.

“It’s a good fitness [level] to be at if we were to start competing, period,” Kurywchak explained. “But as far as being able to maintain this, you can’t maintain that high intensity for so long.”

With another year for training, she’s now scaling back to pace herself and is no longer working out with a team because of social distancing guidelines.

“I’m missing that camaraderie," Kurywchak said. “[You’re] all the sudden on your own and everything is half of what you used to do.”

Now, she’s trying to look at this postponement as an opportunity.

“It’s not like we can’t use this next year to get even more ready,” Kurywchak said.

She takes comfort in knowing her Olympic dreams are on hold, but not over.

“So it's just keeping hope and keeping faith that God has your timing in mind and has your blessings on the other side of the turn,” Kurywchak explained.