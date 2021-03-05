Quarry Park Adventures hosting job fair for upcoming season

ROCKLIN, Calif. (KTXL) — Quarry Park Adventures in Rocklin is hosting a job fair on March 12 for the upcoming season.

The job fair will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Quarry Park Adventures is seeking new employees ages 16 and up who “love the outdoors, physical challenges, and a fun team-based environment.”

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Quarry Park Adventures has been open with limited capacity. As restriction ease, they expect a busy season through summer.

Applications are also available online, and resumes can be emailed to jobs@quarrypark.com.