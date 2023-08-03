(FOX40.COM) — Vang Cha said he doesn’t play California Lottery Scratcher games often.

But after winning $1 million from the California 200x Scratchers game, he may play a little more frequently than he had in the past.

“I looked at the odds of winning and found it’s better odds than SuperLotto Plus, so I figured I might as well give it a shot,” Cha said.

Upon learning of his improved chances, Cha took $30 and bought the 200x scratch-off, which won him $500.

Then, he took those winnings and bought 30 of the $10 Xtreme Multiplier Scratchers at Mike’s Liquors, which is located at South Land Park Drive in Sacramento.

Cha said he decided to go, “all in and buy an entire book of the ten-dollar games.”

“I went to work and scratched probably about 20 of them, went home and scratched the rest,” he added.

Once he scratched off the fourth and final row of his ticket, which revealed winning number 16, he said he couldn’t believe that he was a winner.

“I scanned it on the Lottery app to make sure it was true, and it was,” Cha said.

Cha said he plans to invest his winnings and may start playing Scratchers a little more than he used to.