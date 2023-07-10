(KTXL) — The suspect in the Mahany Park shooting was possibly seen on security cameras in Placer County after escaping from Sutter Roseville Medical Center on Sunday.

At least two homes captured footage of a man that matches suspect Eric Abril’s description.

In one, a man is seen walking in bright orange prisoner pants and no shirt.

Mahany Shooting Suspect Eric Abril possibly seen on security cam footage

Another camera showed a man in another backyard without the orange pants.

In April authorities said Abril took a couple hostage in Mahany Park when the California Highway Patrol attempted to act on a warrant for his arrest.

Abril allegedly shot the couple, killing James MacEgan and injuring his wife. A CHP officer was also injured in the shooting.

Officials said Abril is six feet tall, weighs around 175 pounds and has brown hair.