(KTXL) — The suspect in the Mahany Park shooting that later escaped from a hospital was captured after being on the run since Sunday, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office said.

Eric Abril, 35, was found near Antelope Creek behind Zion Court in Rocklin Monday afternoon around 12:30 p.m.

Law enforcement found Eric Abril hiding in a creek bed behind the Edgewood Apartments off Sunset Blvd & Springview Drive. He’s now in back in custody after escaping Sunday morning. @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/hQv1d9caFX — Zach Boetto (@FOX40Zach) July 10, 2023

Suspect Escapes from Hospital

According to the Placer County Sheriff’s office, Abril “defeated” his restraints and escaped from Sutter Roseville Medical Center around 3 a.m. Sunday morning.

Authorities have not released many details about how Abrils was able to escape despite a deputy being assigned to guard him.

Surveillance footage from homes near the hospital later showed a man who matched Abril’s description passing through backyards.

The sheriff’s office said there were over 70 law enforcement officers from more than 10 agencies involved in the search for the suspect.

Suspect in Mahany Park Shooting

According to authorities, on April 6, Abril shot two adult hostages and a California Highway Patrol officer near Mahany Park in Roseville after CHP attempted to arrest him.

One of the hostages died, and the other two victims were wounded.