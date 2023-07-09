(KTXL) — The alleged Mahany Park shooter escaped from Sutter Roseville Medical Center in east Roseville on Sunday, according to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office.

Eric Abril, 35, was last seen wearing an orange jumpsuit, is described as being six-foot tall, white, having brown hair and weighing around 175 pounds.

Placer County Sheriff’s Office

Abril was arrested on April 6 in connection to a shooting between law enforcement in which Abril shot a California Highway Patrol officer before taking two people hostage.

Abril shot both hostages resulting in one of the adults dying and the other being hospitalized.

The public is being asked to “exercise extreme caution” and call 911 if Abril is spotted.