(KTXL) — The alleged Mahany Park shooter escaped from Sutter Roseville Medical Center in east Roseville on Sunday, according to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office.
Video above: California’s first fentanyl murder conviction made in Placer County
Eric Abril, 35, was last seen wearing an orange jumpsuit, is described as being six-foot tall, white, having brown hair and weighing around 175 pounds.
More Mahany Park stories
• What we know about the shooting at Mahany Park in Roseville
• Roseville firefighters rescued CHP officer shot at Mahany Park
• ‘There were bullets flying’: Witness recalls shooting at Roseville’s Mahany Park
• Roseville Mayor, City Manager comment on Mahany Park shooting
Abril was arrested on April 6 in connection to a shooting between law enforcement in which Abril shot a California Highway Patrol officer before taking two people hostage.
Abril shot both hostages resulting in one of the adults dying and the other being hospitalized.
The public is being asked to “exercise extreme caution” and call 911 if Abril is spotted.