(KTXL) — Before escaping police custody at Sutter Roseville Medical Center on July 9, Eric Abril was already facing several charges for his alleged involvement in the April 9 Mahany Park shooting. Abril is facing new charges following his recapture the following day.

Mahany Park Shooting Charges

On April 9, Abril was approached in Mahany Park by a California Highway Patrol Task Force looking to serve an arrest warrant against Abril for previous charges.

Abril then revealed a concealed firearm on his person and shot one of the CHP officers before fleeing deeper into the park.

While fleeing from law enforcement, Abril took James MacEgan, 72, and his wife hostage.

Abril is reported to have then shot both hostages, killing MacEgan and seriously injuring his spouse.

Shortly after law enforcement shot Abril and were able to apprehend him.

For the events of April 9, Abril is facing charges of:

• Murder

• Attempted Murder

• Use Person As Shield

• Felon in Possession of a Firearm

• Carrying a Loaded Firearm with the Intent to Commit a Felony

• Assaulting a Peace Officer or Firefighter with a Semiautomatic Firearm

• Assault with a Firearm

Escape from Sutter Roseville Medical Center

Abril was brought to the hospital on July 6 from the South Placer County Jail in Roseville after a “medical episode.”

When Abril was initially processed by the jail he was listed as needing two deputies to move him, but was later downgraded to a one-deputy requirement.

On July 9, Abril was undergoing care at Sutter Roseville Medical Center when he was able to escape from his security detail at around 3 a.m. and evaded law enforcement for more than 30 hours.

Abril was eventually located in a wooded area behind a Rocklin apartment complex at around 12:20 p.m. on Monday after a homeowner walking his dog spotted Abril’s orange jail jumpsuit.

“There must be an immediate and comprehensive investigation into the circumstances surrounding his escape from custody to assure that nothing like this ever happens again,” said Congressman Kevin Kiley, who represents Placer County.

For the events of July 9 and July 10, Abril is facing a charge of escaping from jail by a felon.

Abril’s next scheduled court appearance is at 8:30 a.m. on Aug. 29 in Department 20/Placer Arraignment Court.